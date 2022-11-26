Chicago State takes on Marquette on 3-game losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -27.5; over/under…

Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -27.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State looks to break its three-game skid with a win over Marquette.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Marquette has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent giving up 78.1 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Marquette.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

