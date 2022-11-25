Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Chicago State plays Marquette on 5-game road slide

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Marquette looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Marquette has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 0-5 on the road. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent allowing 78.1 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56.1% for Marquette.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

