Chicago State hosts Valparaiso following Krikke’s 28-point performance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) at Chicago State Cougars (1-2)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the Chicago State Cougars after Ben Krikke scored 28 points in Valparaiso’s 81-65 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

Chicago State finished 7-25 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars gave up 74.3 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

Valparaiso went 14-18 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Beacons averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

