ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Chicago State Cougars set…

Chicago State Cougars set to take on the Saint Thomas Tommies Friday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Thomas Tommies face the Chicago State Cougars.

St. Thomas finished 10-20 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Tommies averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

Chicago State finished 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Cougars shot 39.2% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up