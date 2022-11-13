Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference showdown

IUPUI Jaguars (0-2) at Chicago State Cougars (0-2) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and IUPUI square…

IUPUI Jaguars (0-2) at Chicago State Cougars (0-2)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference action.

Chicago State went 7-25 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

IUPUI went 3-26 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 10.4 assists per game on 19.2 made field goals last season.

