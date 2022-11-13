ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Chicago State and IUPUI…

Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IUPUI Jaguars (0-2) at Chicago State Cougars (0-2)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and IUPUI square off in non-conference action.

Chicago State went 7-25 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

IUPUI went 3-26 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 10.4 assists per game on 19.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up