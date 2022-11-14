Chattanooga visits Ole Miss for non-conference matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Chattanooga in non-conference action.

Ole Miss finished 13-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Chattanooga went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 12-4 on the road. The Mocs averaged 74.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.4 last season.

