Chattanooga hosts Lipscomb following Alexis’ 27-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-2)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Sam Alexis scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 108-55 victory over the Covenant Scots.

Chattanooga finished 12-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Mocs averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

Lipscomb finished 14-19 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

