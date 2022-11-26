Chattanooga and Murray State meet in non-conference matchup

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -1.5; over/under…

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Jake Stephens and the Chattanooga Mocs host Jamari Smith and the Murray State Racers in non-conference action.

The Mocs are 2-1 on their home court. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Stephens leads the Mocs with 8.6 boards.

The Racers have gone 0-1 away from home. Murray State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Mocs. Dalvin White is averaging 7.4 points for Chattanooga.

Smith is averaging 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 14.8 points and five assists for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.