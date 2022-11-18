Charlotte visits Tulsa following Griffin’s 20-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the…

Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Charlotte 49ers after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 85-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 29.0 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

Charlotte went – in C-USA play and – on the road last season. The 49ers averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 12.1 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

