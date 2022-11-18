RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Home » College Basketball » Charlotte visits Tulsa following…

Charlotte visits Tulsa following Griffin’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Charlotte 49ers after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 85-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 29.0 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

Charlotte went – in C-USA play and – on the road last season. The 49ers averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 12.1 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up