Charlotte visits Davidson after Loyer’s 30-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (5-2) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Charlotte 49ers after Foster Loyer scored 30 points in Davidson’s 89-80 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Achile Spadone shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The 49ers have gone 0-1 away from home. Charlotte averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 5- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Davidson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

