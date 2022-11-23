Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) Detroit; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under…

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3)

Detroit; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy is seventh in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Arashma Parks paces the Titans with 5.6 boards.

The 49ers are 0-0 on the road. Charlotte is second in C-USA giving up 54.6 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 24.4 points and four assists. Jayden Stone is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.6 points for Detroit Mercy.

Brice Williams averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 9.8 points for Charlotte.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.