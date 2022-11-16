Charlotte hosts Boise State in non-conference matchup

Boise State Broncos (1-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (2-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State travels…

Boise State Broncos (1-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (2-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State travels to Charlotte for a non-conference matchup.

Charlotte went 17-14 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The 49ers averaged 4.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Boise State went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 8-3 on the road. The Broncos averaged 6.0 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

