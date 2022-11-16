ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Charlotte hosts Boise State in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Boise State Broncos (1-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (2-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State travels to Charlotte for a non-conference matchup.

Charlotte went 17-14 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The 49ers averaged 4.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Boise State went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 8-3 on the road. The Broncos averaged 6.0 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

