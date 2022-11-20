Charlotte faces UMass, seeks 5th straight victory

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (4-0) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -2.5; over/under…

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (4-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the 49ers take on UMass.

Charlotte finished 17-14 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The 49ers shot 46.0% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

UMass finished 3-8 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Minutemen gave up 78.1 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

