Charlotte 49ers to host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Charlotte went – at home last season while going 17-14 overall. The 49ers averaged 70.0 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.5% from deep last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 5-11 on the road and 11-16 overall last season. The Hawks gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

