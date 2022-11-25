Charleston Southern plays Virginia Tech after Harris’ 22-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -25; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-63 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Virginia Tech went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Hokies averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

Charleston Southern went 6-25 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.