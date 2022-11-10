ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Charleston (SC) takes on…

Charleston (SC) takes on No. 1 North Carolina after Smith’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels after Reyne Smith scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-78 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

Charleston (SC) finished 17-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Cougars shot 44.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up