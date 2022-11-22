Charleston (SC) puts home win streak on the line against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Kent State looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 1-0 in road games. Kent State averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 22.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is scoring 13.2 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1% for Charleston (SC).

Sincere Carry is averaging 18.8 points, six assists and 2.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

