Charleston (SC) hosts Colorado State following Moors’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Colorado State Rams (4-0) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after James Moors scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 85-53 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Charleston (SC) finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Cougars averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second chance points and 10.7 bench points last season.

Colorado State went 6-3 on the road and 25-6 overall last season. The Rams averaged 73.4 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

