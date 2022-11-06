Charleston (SC) hosts Chattanooga to start season

Chattanooga Mocs at Charleston (SC) Cougars Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -2.5; over/under…

Chattanooga Mocs at Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars host the Chattanooga Mocs in the season opener.

Charleston (SC) went 17-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

Chattanooga went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 12-4 on the road. The Mocs allowed opponents to score 64.4 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

