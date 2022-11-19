HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Charleston (SC) Cougars play the Virginia Tech Hokies on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) heads into a matchup with Virginia Tech as winners of three consecutive games.

The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) averages 85.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Hokies are 0-0 in road games. Virginia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.6 points for Charleston (SC).

Sean Pedulla is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 17.2 points for Virginia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

