Central Michigan visits High Point after Austin’s 20-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) vs. High Point Panthers (3-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zach Austin scored 20 points in High Point’s 78-68 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

High Point went 14-18 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Panthers shot 44.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Chippewas allowed opponents to score 77.0 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

