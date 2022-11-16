Central Michigan takes on Minnesota following Miller’s 23-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the…

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Kevin Miller scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 76-60 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Minnesota went 8-7 at home last season while going 13-17 overall. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Chippewas shot 40.9% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

