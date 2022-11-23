Central Michigan squares off against CSU Northridge in San Juan Capistrano, California

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-3) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-3) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas will play the CSU Northridge Matadors at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall with a 1-11 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Chippewas averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free throw line and 23.1 from deep.

CSU Northridge finished 7-23 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Matadors averaged 7.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

