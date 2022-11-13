ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Central Michigan defeats Eastern Illinois 76-60

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 6:17 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Miller had 23 points in Central Michigan’s 76-60 win against Eastern Illinois on Sunday night.

Miller had nine assists for the Chippewas (1-1). Markus Harding scored 19 points and added eight rebounds.

Kinyon Hodges led the way for the Panthers (0-3) with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

