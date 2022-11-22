Central Michigan Chippewas and the CSU Northridge Matadors square off

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-3) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-3) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas square off against the CSU Northridge Matadors in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Central Michigan went 7-23 overall with a 1-11 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Chippewas shot 40.9% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Northridge finished 7-23 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Matadors allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.