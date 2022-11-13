Central Arkansas Sugar Bears to host Little Rock Trojans Monday

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Central…

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears face the Little Rock Trojans.

Central Arkansas went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Sugar Bears averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Little Rock went 9-19 overall last season while going 1-10 on the road. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 25.0 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.