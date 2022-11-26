Cent. Conn. St. hosts Omoruyi and Rutgers

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-6) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-6) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -24; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 76-46 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Rutgers averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 0-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. ranks seventh in the NEC with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omoruyi is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Rutgers.

Kellen Amos is averaging 12.8 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.7 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

