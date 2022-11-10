ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron’s 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 15.0 bench points last season.

Akron finished 14-6 in MAC play and 8-4 on the road last season. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

