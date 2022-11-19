HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Carter leads South Carolina against Furman after 26-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Furman Paladins (2-2) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Furman Paladins after Chico Carter Jr. scored 26 points in South Carolina’s 69-60 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

South Carolina went 18-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

Furman went 22-12 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Paladins averaged 77.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

