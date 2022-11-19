Carter leads South Carolina against Furman after 26-point showing

Furman Paladins (2-2) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces…

Furman Paladins (2-2) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Furman Paladins after Chico Carter Jr. scored 26 points in South Carolina’s 69-60 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

South Carolina went 18-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

Furman went 22-12 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Paladins averaged 77.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.