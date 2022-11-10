ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Carry’s 31 lead Kent State past Baldwin Wallace 76-55

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 9:42 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55 on Thursday night.

Carry also added seven assists and six steals for the Golden Flashes (2-0). Miryne Thomas scored 11 points and Giovanni Santiago recorded 10 points.

Anthony Mazzeo led the Yellow Jackets (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Baldwin Wallace also got 14 points from Ray Ellington.

NEXT UP

Kent State hosts Portland on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

