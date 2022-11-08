ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Carry scores 20, Kent St. takes down Northern Kentucky 79-57

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:22 AM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 20 points to help Kent State defeat Northern Kentucky 79-57 on Monday night in a season opener.

Miryne Thomas added 11 points for Kent State. Jalen Sullinger and VonCameron each recorded 10 points.

Trevon Faulkner led the way for the Norse with 13 points. Sam Vinson added 12 points.

Kent State’s next game is Thursday against Baldwin Wallace at home. Northern Kentucky hosts Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday.

