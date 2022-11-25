Carry and Kent State host No. 2 Houston

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1) at Houston Cougars (5-0) Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the…

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1) at Houston Cougars (5-0)

Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the No. 2 Houston Cougars after Sincere Carry scored 25 points in Kent State’s 74-72 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. Houston is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Flashes are 1-1 on the road. Kent State ranks fifth in the MAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jarace Walker is averaging 12.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Houston.

Carry is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Kent State.

