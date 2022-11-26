Carry and Kent State host No. 2 Houston

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1) at Houston Cougars (5-0)
Houston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -19.5; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 2 Houston Cougars after Sincere Carry scored 25 points in Kent State’s 74-72 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.
The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. Houston ranks second in the AAC in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Jarace Walker leads the Cougars with 7.0 boards.
The Golden Flashes are 1-1 on the road. Kent State averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Walker is averaging 12.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Houston.
Carry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Miryne Thomas is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Kent State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.