Cardet leads Chicago State against Kent State after 24-point outing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Chicago State Cougars (2-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-0)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 24 points in Chicago State’s 87-74 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

Kent State went 23-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 22.8 from deep.

Chicago State went 7-25 overall last season while going 2-15 on the road. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

