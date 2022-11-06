Canisius hosts Youngstown State to start season

Youngstown State Penguins at Canisius Golden Griffins Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -3.5; over/under…

Youngstown State Penguins at Canisius Golden Griffins

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Canisius Golden Griffins host the Youngstown State Penguins in the season opener.

Canisius went 9-5 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Golden Griffins averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 30.6% from deep last season.

Youngstown State finished 6-8 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Penguins averaged 11.9 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

