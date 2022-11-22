Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Campbell plays Jacksonville after…

Campbell plays Jacksonville after Reyna’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Juan Reyna scored 27 points in Campbell’s 85-61 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Campbell went 9-4 at home last season while going 16-13 overall. The Fighting Camels allowed opponents to score 62.0 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Jacksonville finished 11-5 in ASUN play and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free throw line and 18 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up