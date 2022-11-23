Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Cameron’s 18 help UC Riverside defeat Wright State 70-65

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 12:47 AM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Flynn Cameron had 18 points in UC Riverside’s 70-65 victory over Wright State on Tuesday.

Cameron had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-2). Zyon Pullin scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Brandon Noel finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Raiders (4-2). Wright State also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Tim Finke. AJ Braun also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

