California Golden Bears take on the USC Trojans on 7-game losing streak

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

USC Trojans (4-3) at California Golden Bears (0-7)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal comes into the matchup against USC after losing seven in a row.

The Golden Bears are 0-4 on their home court. Cal has a 0-5 record against teams above .500.

The Trojans are 0-0 on the road. USC is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Golden Bears and Trojans face off Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Bears. Sam Alajiki is averaging 6.2 points for Cal.

Boogie Ellis is averaging 18 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 15.0 points for USC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

