California Golden Bears square off against the Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers (4-2) vs. California Golden Bears (0-6)

Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears take on the Clemson Tigers in Niceville, Florida.

The Golden Bears have a 0-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Cal has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Clemson ranks second in the ACC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists. Lars Thiemann is shooting 54.3% and averaging 12.2 points for Cal.

Chase Hunter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 12.5 points for Clemson.

