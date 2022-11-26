Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
California Golden Bears square off against the Clemson Tigers

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Clemson Tigers (4-2) vs. California Golden Bears (0-6)

Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears take on the Clemson Tigers in Niceville, Florida.

The Golden Bears have a 0-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Cal has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Clemson ranks second in the ACC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists. Lars Thiemann is shooting 54.3% and averaging 12.2 points for Cal.

Chase Hunter is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 12.5 points for Clemson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

