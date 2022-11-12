Caldwell leads Lindenwood against Missouri after 20-point showing

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-0) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Missouri Tigers…

Lindenwood Lions (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Missouri Tigers after Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 85-58 victory against the Hannibal-La Grange Trojans.

Missouri went 8-8 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Tigers gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Lindenwood did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

