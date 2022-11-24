Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Cal squares off against TCU in Niceville, Florida

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) vs. California Golden Bears (0-5)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

Cal finished 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Golden Bears gave up 66.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

TCU went 21-13 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 30.2% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

