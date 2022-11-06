Cal hosts UC Davis to open season

UC Davis Aggies at California Golden Bears Berkeley, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -6; over/under is…

UC Davis Aggies at California Golden Bears

Berkeley, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -6; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears begin the season at home against the UC Davis Aggies.

Cal went 12-20 overall last season while going 10-8 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 63.0 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 30.8% from deep last season.

UC Davis finished 13-11 overall with a 5-4 record on the road last season. The Aggies gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

