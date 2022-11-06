Cal hosts UC Davis to open season

UC Davis Aggies at California Golden Bears
Berkeley, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -6; over/under is 128
BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears begin the season at home against the UC Davis Aggies.
Cal went 12-20 overall last season while going 10-8 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 63.0 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 30.8% from deep last season.
UC Davis finished 13-11 overall with a 5-4 record on the road last season. The Aggies gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
