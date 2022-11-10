Cal Baptist Lancers welcome the NJIT Highlanders on Friday

NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (0-1) Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers…

NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (0-1)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers square off against the NJIT Highlanders.

Cal Baptist finished 18-16 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lancers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

NJIT went 11-18 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 63.0 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

