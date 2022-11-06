ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Cal Baptist hosts Long Beach State for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Long Beach State Beach at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers host the Long Beach State Beach for the season opener.

Cal Baptist went 18-16 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lancers averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Long Beach State went 20-13 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Beach averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

