Cal Baptist hosts CSU Northridge following Bostick’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at Cal Baptist Lancers (1-1)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Dionte Bostick’s 31-point outing in CSU Northridge’s 69-63 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Cal Baptist finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Lancers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

CSU Northridge went 3-13 in Big West action and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Matadors averaged 61.6 points per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

