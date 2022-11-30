Cal Baptist hosts Cameron and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-3) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist…

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-2) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-3)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -4; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Flynn Cameron scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 76-65 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Lancers have gone 3-1 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Highlanders are 1-2 in road games. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lancers. Reed Nottage is averaging 6.6 points for Cal Baptist.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals for UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

