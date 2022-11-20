Cal Baptist faces Minnesota on 3-game win streak

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) Minneapolis; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist looks to…

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)

Minneapolis; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lancers take on Minnesota.

Minnesota finished 8-7 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Cal Baptist finished 3-9 on the road and 18-16 overall last season. The Lancers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

