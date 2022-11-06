ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
BYU opens season at home against Idaho State

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Idaho State Bengals at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -21; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars host the Idaho State Bengals for the season opener.

BYU finished 24-11 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Cougars averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 24 from beyond the arc.

Idaho State finished 2-14 on the road and 7-23 overall a season ago. The Bengals allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

