HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » BYU hosts Nicholls State…

BYU hosts Nicholls State after Thomas’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at BYU Cougars (2-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -17; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the BYU Cougars after Micah Thomas scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 79-68 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

BYU finished 24-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 4.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Nicholls State finished 7-8 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 18.8 off of turnovers and 15.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up