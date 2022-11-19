BYU hosts Nicholls State after Thomas’ 22-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at BYU Cougars (2-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -17; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at BYU Cougars (2-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -17; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the BYU Cougars after Micah Thomas scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 79-68 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

BYU finished 24-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 4.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Nicholls State finished 7-8 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 18.8 off of turnovers and 15.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

