Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » College Basketball » BYU Cougars take on…

BYU Cougars take on the Dayton Flyers

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dayton Flyers (3-3) vs. BYU Cougars (3-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars square off against the Dayton Flyers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Cougars are 3-3 in non-conference play. BYU ranks fifth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Flyers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Dayton averages 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Noah Waterman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for BYU.

Daron Holmes is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for Dayton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up